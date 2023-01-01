Send Flower's with Delivery in Minsk (Belarus)

Flowers delivery from local Minsk florist

Cvetochka.by flowers and gifts shop - is a newly formed professional florist team, that offer gifts, send flowers same day or next day without intermediaries, bouquets, baskets and delivery all over Minsk. Today we work only in Minsk city & Minsk region and send flowers from our flower store directly. This means that your orders will always be processed directly by our managers and florists, without transferring the order to third-party companies. Also, we often fulfill the individual desires of customers related with unusual gifts delivery and positive experiences (to make someone's day extra-special).

Send flowers through our online service

Let us help you celebrate all of life's special moments with our beautiful floral arrangements & bouquets! From birthdays to anniversaries, Mother's Day to Valentine's Day, we have the perfect flowers bouquet for every occasion. Our large selection of flowers: from white to red rose, from pink peony to pink hydrangea, from gift to bouquet in a box or basket - is sure to impress your loved ones. And all this at competitive prices! Send bouquet online today and our florists will take care of the delivery of flowers to the recipient in Minsk.

Our flower delivery online store main goal

At Cvetochka.by, we understand how important it is for you to show your loved ones that you care. That's why we are committed to providing you with the highest fresh-cut quality flowers, bouquets, baskets, teddy bears and other gifts available in Minsk (Belarus) at the fairest price possible. Most of the flowers in our showcase from Europe. Our team of professional florists takes great care in ensuring that each new order is handled with expertise and attention to detail, so that when your gift arrives, it will be perfect every time! Using our service, you can rest assured knowing that your flower delivery in Minsk will bring a smile to someone special.

We are a local service with our own flower store in Belarus

Send flowers to Minsk is easy now! Our local team delivers bouquets directly from our own offline flower store, which is located at Republic of Belarus, Minsk, улица Николая Дрозда 25А. That is why we pay much more attention to each order and can control the bouquet and gift delivery at every stage. In particular, we have experience with wholesale flowers throughout Belarus (paksfloris©), so we try to treat all our customers as our loved ones.

If you place an order before 18:00 GMT+3 (local time) - we will deliver your order the same day (this rule does not apply to holidays, red letter day and periods of high demand, due to the large number of orders). When buying after 18:00 GMT+3 - delivery may be postponed to the next day.