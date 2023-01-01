Send Flower's with Delivery in Minsk (Belarus)

Due to the high workload of the operator - please do not call but write on WhatsApp
Send a heartfelt message with these bestselling flowers and show your love! Our local florists will take care of everything for you, from selecting the perfect blooms to arranging and delivering your new flower bouquet. Celebrate any occasion with our large selection of flowers and bouquets: white and red roses, spray peony roses, peonies, chrysanthemums, gypsophila or other flowers including new premium flowers.
Our team main goal is providing you the highest quality bouquets, baskets, flowers & gifts from Europe, South America and local Belarus flower farms. Place an order online, and we will deliver bouquets of fresh-cut flowers on time to the declared address
Cvetochka.by flowers and gifts shop - is a newly formed professional florist team, that offer gifts, send flowers same day or next day without intermediaries, bouquets, baskets and delivery all over Minsk. Today we work only in Minsk city & Minsk region and send flowers from our flower store directly. This means that your orders will always be processed directly by our managers and florists, without transferring the order to third-party companies. Also, we often fulfill the individual desires of customers related with unusual gifts delivery and positive experiences (to make someone's day extra-special).
Let us help you celebrate all of life's special moments with our beautiful floral arrangements & bouquets! From birthdays to anniversaries, Mother's Day to Valentine's Day, we have the perfect flowers bouquet for every occasion. Our large selection of flowers: from white to red rose, from pink peony to pink hydrangea, from gift to bouquet in a box or basket - is sure to impress your loved ones. And all this at competitive prices! Send bouquet online today and our florists will take care of the delivery of flowers to the recipient in Minsk.
At Cvetochka.by, we understand how important it is for you to show your loved ones that you care. That's why we are committed to providing you with the highest fresh-cut quality flowers, bouquets, baskets, teddy bears and other gifts available in Minsk (Belarus) at the fairest price possible. Most of the flowers in our showcase from Europe. Our team of professional florists takes great care in ensuring that each new order is handled with expertise and attention to detail, so that when your gift arrives, it will be perfect every time! Using our service, you can rest assured knowing that your flower delivery in Minsk will bring a smile to someone special.
Send flowers to Minsk is easy now! Our local team delivers bouquets directly from our own offline flower store, which is located at Republic of Belarus, Minsk, улица Николая Дрозда 25А. That is why we pay much more attention to each order and can control the bouquet and gift delivery at every stage. In particular, we have experience with wholesale flowers throughout Belarus (paksfloris©), so we try to treat all our customers as our loved ones.
If you place an order before 18:00 GMT+3 (local time) - we will deliver your order the same day (this rule does not apply to holidays, red letter day and periods of high demand, due to the large number of orders). When buying after 18:00 GMT+3 - delivery may be postponed to the next day.
Thank you so much for your individual approach to all my orders. The delivery of flowers and related gifts is on time every time. You have given my girlfriend a lot of emotions! And thank you for the discount!
If you want a special bouquet for any occasion, feel free to order here! Magnificent exotic, without exaggeration the best flowers in the city.
One of the best delivery services in Minsk. Excellent customer relationship
Good company! Wonderful bouquets and friendly service) Delivery at a convenient time! I recommend! If you need to please loved ones, then in Minsk this is an ideal option for bouquets